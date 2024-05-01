VIP AUDIO 5/1 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss talking segments, ballot box skits, Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards, Under Siege preview, more (49 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo are back to discuss a busy week in TNA. They review the post-Rebellion episode of Impact, which featured lots of talking segments, ballot box skits, and Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards in the main event. Other topics include a preview of the Under Siege special, the Grizzled Young Vets appearing in AEW, and why PPV numbers were down for Rebellion.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO