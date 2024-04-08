FREE PODCAST 4/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Brandon LeClair joins Greg to break down night two of WrestleMania XL including Cody’s historic win, Priest’s cash-in, plus a live perspective of both nights, more (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down night two of WrestleMania XL. They give in-depth thoughts on the matches and hear from callers and emailers. Topics include Cody Rhodes’s historic victory and the booking of the main event, Damian Priest’s MITB cash-in, what’s next for Cody, Roman Reigns, Gunther, and more. Plus, a caller provides a live perspective from both nights of WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

