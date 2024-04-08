WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, April 8, 2024

Where: Philadelphia, Pa. at Wells Fargo Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 17,208 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 18,336.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

No matches announced

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (4/1): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on The Bloodline opening the show, final stretch of WrestleMania 40 hype

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Cody Rhodes’ tour bus caught on fire