WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, April 8, 2024
Where: Philadelphia, Pa. at Wells Fargo Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 17,208 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 18,336.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- No matches announced
