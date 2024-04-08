VIP AUDIO 4/8 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (4-6-2006): Inside story on Orton’s suspension, prospects of Hogan-Austin match, ECW PPV news, RVD and MITB, Joey Styles mistakes (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the Apr. 6, 2006 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:

A ton of insider news on the prospects of a Hulk Hogan vs. Steve Austin match – how close it came to happening at WM22, what stood in its way, what the prospects are of it happening in the future, why Austin said what he said about Hogan at the HOF during his Bret Hart intro, and any backstage interaction between the two.

Lots of news on the ECW PPV including the possible main events with Rob Van Dam, whose idea it was for him to win the Money in the Bank match, who he’s most likely to face and why, who else he might face, plus other big names signed for the event and how it will be formatted and booked this year compared to last year.

The inside story on Randy Orton’s suspension, how it is perceived by his colleagues, and why he has a ton of heat for other reasons.

Backstage notes on Bret Hart at the Hall of Fame.

Insider news on Joey Styles and some mistakes he made at WM on air and off air.

Pro wrestlers live on ESPN next week.

Survivor Series notes.

Rosemont Horizon notes.

And more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO