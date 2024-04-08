VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #804 (April 10, 2004): Raw vs. Smackdown, Rock’s loyalty, ROH philosophy, Insider News

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #804 cover-dated April 10, 2004: This week’s Torch Newsletter includes a cover story on WWE favoring Raw over Smackdown… The Top Five Stories of the Week include Steve Austin the target of public domestic abuse complaints again, plus flight attendance lawsuit, Raw ratings, ROH-TNA, and more… The WWE Newswire including a potential Tuesday night PPV in the works… The TNA Newswire includes near confirmation of a Fox Sports deal being completed… Jason Powell’s “On Topic” features the March Hitlist… Wade Keller’s “This Week” columns criticized The Rock for how he handled pro wrestling questions on David Letterman’s show… Pat McNeill’s “McNeill Factor” covers The Rock on Howard Stern and a Triple H interview… Torch Talk with Gabe Sapolsky, pt. 3, includes his comments about how much he loves booking ROH… Plus Mitchell’s Memo, a TNA PPV Report, Live Event Results, Backlash, Wade Keller’s End Notes featuring Random Thoughts, and more…

