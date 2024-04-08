VIP AUDIO 4/8 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-7-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Prospects of Hogan-Austin match and how Hogan hurts its chances, Orton’s suspension, big stories coming out of WrestleMania 22 with Cena, Triple H, more (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to part one of the Apr. 7 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:

The prospects of a Hulk Hogan vs. Steve Austin at next year’s WrestleMania…

The big WWE stories coming out of WrestleMania weekend related to the future of John Cena, Triple H, and the WWE Title…

Joey Styles’s announcing on air and what’s working and not working for him behind the scenes…

The Randy Orton suspension and what’s being said about it…

And more…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

