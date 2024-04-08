WWE RAW RESULTS (4/8): Keller’s report on the Raw After WrestleMania 40k including Cody mid-ring victory speech

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

APRIL 8, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT WELLS FARGO CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 17,208 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 18,336.

[HOUR ONE]

-A new “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp aired with Paul Levesque doing the voiceover with a mix of current and past stars. It had a bit of a Marvel feel to it. The last two images were of Steve Austin, John Cena, and Roman Reigns. Triple H was in it early but no more prominently than many other big names.

-Triple H’s music played and he made his entrance. Raw was without the big screen stage which meant they told tickets completely around the arena. Cole said, “The Triple H era is indeed here.” He said they are in a sold out arena, the 17th consecutive TV sellout with 20,248 in the venue.

(Keller’s Analysis: There’s no ambiguity or subtlety to this post-Vince McMahon Era symbolism.)

Triple H entered the ring to a Triple H chant ringing out. That turned into a “Thank you, Hunter!” chant. “Here’s the thing,” he said. “I came out here to thank you.” He said less than 24 hours ago, they made something very special happen. “I can now really tell you that was the greatest WrestleMania of all time. By every single metric there is, every standard there is, and everything you have said, it was the biggest WrestleMania ever.” He thanked them.

He said he stood in the ring on Saturday to welcome everyone to WrestleMania and tonight he welcomes everyone to Raw. He said he welcomed everyone to a new time and a new era. He said he would like them to welcome the man who will lead them into the new era. He introduced Cody Rhodes.

Cody made his ring entrance. He shook hands with Triple H and they talked briefly off-mic. Cody kissed the belt and then raised it in the air. Triple H raised his other arm. They both smiled. His music stopped 9 minutes into the hour. Fans chanted, “Cody! Cody!” then a “You deserve it!” chant started. Triple H congratulated him and said he absolutely deserved it. He said he brought an end to one of the most incredible title reigns of all-time by Roman Reigns at the greatest WrestleMania of all time. He said he set an attendance and gate record for WWE, the largest gate in the history of the company with over 20,000 people in his first night as champion.

Triple H said he got a call from a couple of guys in the studio who said he made something special for him. They wanted them to share it with Cody. He said he watched it and decided he wanted to show it to everyone. Hunter said because of the size of the live crowd, they don’t have the usual big screen on the stage, so they had to set up monitors at ringside. A three-minute video then aired on Cody showing highlights of his Rumble win and his path to WrestleMania and eventual title win along with vintage footage of him in his prior run as Stardust including Brandi and him together in those days. They cut to a double box screen with Cody crying and smiling and reacting to the clips.

They returned to Cody in the ring crying as fans chanted “Cody! Cody!” He hugged Triple H. Another, “You deserve it!” chant broke out. Cody put the belt on the mat and bent down and kissed it. He stood and said, “So, Raw after WrestleMania, Philadelphia, what do you want to talk about?” His voice cracked. Another “Cody!” chant broke out.

He turned to Samantha Irvin and asked her to introduce him one more time. He said it was two years ago on the Raw After WrestleMania that he came out there and laid out his goals. He said that dream became reality last night. He talked about Roman’s 1,316 days as champion. “We don’t have to like him, but we certainly acknowledge what he’s done and perhaps he’s the most important Superstar of our generation.” Fans loudly chanted, “Thank you, Roman!” Cody said, “Indeed.” He said he was the man destined to defeat him. (They’re a month apart in age, both turn 39 soon.)

He said when you get into pro wrestling, people ask why you do this. He played a video of a little girl saying, “Papa, finish the story.” He said he wants her to know that when he goes to work, he doesn’t just go to work, but he goes to work in the main event and when papa is fighting, he’s now fighting as the champion, not a challenger. He said he has always stood in the line, but now the line is for him. He said his name is Cody Rhodes, once undesirable become undeniable and now Undisputed Universal WWE Champion. Fans cheered.

The Rock’s music played and he walked out with his vanity title belt over his shoulder. Rock entered the ring to a “Rocky!” chant. When his music stopped, fans chanted “Un-der-taker!” Rock glared at the fans. McAfee said, “Too soon, too soon.” Then after a pause, fans chanted, “Rocky sucks!” It gained some steam before fading. He raised the mic. Boos rang out. Rock paused and lowered the mic. As he began to talk, a “Shut the f— up!” chant broke out.

“The Rock is a lot of things, Philadelphia, but sucks isn’t one of them,” he said. McAfee said, “That’s right!” A loud “Asshole!” chant rang out. He said he came out there to deliver flowers to Cody and to say Philadelphia also broke the record for the largest gathering of trailer park trash. McAfee stood and applauded. He got bleeped as he went off on the fans. Cole said, “It’s the Raw After Mania, alright.” This is 32 minutes into the commercial-free portion of the first hour.

Cody held up his belt to cheers. Rock held up his belt to boos. He said he came out there with no fireworks and no blood spilled, but just flowers. He told Cody he did it. He said the fans can chant what they want, but this is between the two of them. He said he made him bleed and he still did completed his story. He talked about how Mama Rhodes must’ve had a big smile on her face, just like Cody’s “daddy in heaven.” A “Dusty!” chant broke out. He said Dusty was his hero. He said Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson and Dusty ran around town together. He said his dad might not approve of all the things he did to Cody, “but I don’t care.” He said Cody did it and he finished his story and now he has the belt. He said it’s beautiful with the new American Nightmare nameplate on it.

He said some would like to say his belt is fake, but Muhammad Ali’s widow gave him the belt. He said when he joined the Nation of Dominate, Ali gave him the moniker “The People’s Champion.” He said the belt means a lot to him. He asked Cody, “But let The Rock ask you something; is there any way The Rock can hold that title?” Fans booed and Cody shook his head. Rock said he grew up in pro wrestling just like Cody did. He said he loves pro wrestling titles and he’d held many, but he’s never held that one. Cody looked to the fans who said no.

Cody asked if he wants to hold that belt. Rock said, “I do.” Cody said he can, for a moment, as long as he can hold his. Rock said, “Sure, of course, absolutely. I’d be honored for you to hold The People’s Champ title.” They traded belts cautiously and slowly. Rock admired it and put it over his shoulder. Fans chanted, “This is awkward!” Cody said the belt just kind of feels right. He thanked Cody. They exchanged belts back. Rock said it means a lot.

Rock said The Rock has go away for a little while now. Fans booed and cheered. The Rock said he loves professional wrestling and he made it cool again. He said Cody made it cool again. Fans, of course, sang the “Na na na na, good bye” song. He said when he comes back, whether he’s champion or not champion, he’s coming for him. Cody said he’s looking forward to it. Rock said he is too.

Rock said he beat Roman right in the middle of the ring 1-2-3. “However, less than 24 hours before that, The Rock beat you in the middle of the ring, 1-2-3.” He said his story with Reigns is over, but his story with him has just begun. He took off his sunglasses and looked Cody in the eye. Cody looked quizzically at him. He said he believes that because he’s The Final Boss and also on the board of TKO “so you’re my literal boss.” Rock said that’s true. Cody said he won’t dispute that he is their champion, pointing at the fans. “And boss, that means I am your champion,” he said with a little growl in his voice.” Another “Cody!” chant started as Rock and Cody stared at each other. Rock said, “You are their champion, you are the World Champion, you are my champion.”

Rock said there is one final thing before he rides off into the sunset. He said no fireworks. He reached into his pocket and asked for Cody’s hand. He passed something to Cody’s hand and held his hand. He he doesn’t even have to open his hand to know what it is. “Don’t you ever break my heart again,” he said. “If you smell what the Final Boss is cooking.” He glared at Cody as his music played. Rock left the ring as Cody soaked up what Rock just said. Cole said shots have been fired in what is soon to be a future war with Cody.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was epic and set the table for a huge Cody vs. Rock match sometime in the next year. The first half was a tremendous start to Cody’s title reign and made sure everyone knew what a big deal it was for Cody to have defeated Reigns. It made Cody out to be important and the title itself important and underlined the start of a new era. I won’t rule out that this is pushing it a little bit in terms of going over the top in celebrating Cody for some fans, and WWE should get cognizant of that given Cody’s history with AEW fans. Cody has so much goodwill built up now and seems like the right person for the right moment in time for WWE, so it’s hardly an immediate concern.)

-They cut to The Judgment Day arriving earlier with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest with the singles belts. They showed Miz and R-Truth arriving with their newly won tag belts. They showed Sami Zayn, his wife, and his son with his new IC Title.

-They went to Cole and McAfee and then the Spanish announce team Marcelo Rodrigue and Jerry Soto. Cole announced that on the Apr. 26 Smackdown and Apr. 29 Raw, the 2024 WWE Draft will take place. He said Dragonuv will be a part of the draft.

(1) SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs. ILJA DRAGUNOV

The bell rang 49 minutes into the hour.