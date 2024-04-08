FREE PODCAST 4/8 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) “Stone Cold” Steve Austin with his thoughts on WrestleMania 30, backstage perspective on Ultimate Warrior and Mr. T this weekend, Punk’s departure, Bryan’s run (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (4-10-2014), Wade Keller interviews “Stone Cold” Steve Austin who gives his thoughts on WrestleMania 30, provides backstage perspective on Ultimate Warrior and Mr. T this weekend, reveals if his Hulk Hogan “Whoop Ass” line scripted, reaction to C.M. Punk’s departure and Daniel Bryan’s run, does he endorse Roman Reigns and Cesaro, and much more.

