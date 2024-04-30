News Ticker

NXT SPRING BREAKIN’ PREVIEW (4/30): Announced matches, location, how to watch

April 30, 2024

When: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Oba Femi vs. Ivar – NXT North American Championship Match
  • Super Sonic Duo (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) – NXT Tag Team Championship Match
  • Natalya vs. Lola Vice – NXT Underground Match
  • Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)
  • Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne
  • Ridge Holland vs. Shawn Spears
  • Trick Williams to appear

