NXT SPRING BREAKIN’ PREVIEW (4/30): Announced matches, location, how to watch

When: Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Oba Femi vs. Ivar – NXT North American Championship Match
- Super Sonic Duo (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) – NXT Tag Team Championship Match
- Natalya vs. Lola Vice – NXT Underground Match
- Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)
- Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne
- Ridge Holland vs. Shawn Spears
- Trick Williams to appear
