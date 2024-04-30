WWE Smackdown Ratings Report: Viewership, key demo rating, year-to-date average, year ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday’s (4/26) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox broadcast network averaged 2.143 million viewers, down from 2.333 million viewers the prior week and a sharp drop from the 2.499 and 2.603 million the prior two weeks.

Last Friday’s episode was the start of the WWE Draft.

The average viewership this year is 2.397 million viewers through 17 weeks. Through 17 weeks last year, Smackdown averaged 2.361 million viewers, so this year is up by 36,000. Two years ago through 17 weeks, the average was 2.178 million, 219,000 lower than this year’s average so far.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.58 rating, down from 0.63, 0.76, and 0.77 the prior three weeks. The average through 17 weeks is 0.67. One year ago through 17 weeks, the average was 0.61. Two years ago through 17 weeks it was 0.56.