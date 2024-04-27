FREE PODCAST 4/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review fallout of AEW Dynasty, Tony Khan being physically in an angle, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

Tony Khan physically involved in the closing angle of Dynamite and what it means moving forward

Review last week’s Collision and Rampage

Thoughts on the Dynasty PPV

In-Depth analysis of Wednesday’s Dynamite including the audio issues, Will Ospreay competing for the AEW International title, and Jon Moxley in the main event

Email questions and comments

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO