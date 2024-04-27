FREE PODCAST 4/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review fallout of AEW Dynasty, Tony Khan being physically in an angle, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- Tony Khan physically involved in the closing angle of Dynamite and what it means moving forward
- Review last week’s Collision and Rampage
- Thoughts on the Dynasty PPV
- In-Depth analysis of Wednesday’s Dynamite including the audio issues, Will Ospreay competing for the AEW International title, and Jon Moxley in the main event
- Email questions and comments
