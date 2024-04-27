News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/27 – WKH – The News: Tony Khan compares WWE to Harvey Weinstein on NFL Network interview and talks about sending Jack Perry on excursion, review of WWE Speed, Saturday WWE Draft results, Hardy, Santana, Punk (22 min.)

April 27, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including details and thoughts on Tony Khan comparing WWE to Harvey Weinstein during an NFL Network interview and talking about sending Jack Perry on excursion, results and a review of WWE Speed so far, the Saturday WWE Draft results and an overview of the rosters so far, plus items on Matt Hardy and Santana. Then an Ask the Editor question asking whether it’s possible C.M. Punk tried to get fired from AEW in order to get to sign with WWE.

