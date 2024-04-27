News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 4/27 – WKPWP Mailbag Flashback: (4-26-2019) Keller & Powell discuss AEW’s target demo and rating, Rousey departure, envisioning Triple H running WWE, Undertaker-Starrcast controversy, NXT roster, more (82 min.)

April 27, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-26-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics: Ronda Rousey’s departure, Shayna Baszler’s progress, Triple H running WWE compared to Vince McMahon, Post-Shake-up NXT roster evaluated, Undertaker-Starrcast controversy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Smackdown rating, Robert Roode makeover, Roman Reigns-Kofi Kingston dynamic, A.J. Styles on Raw, AEW target demo and rating, and much more.

