FREE PODCAST 5/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X including Barnett vs. Hennigan, Baszler vs. Slamovitch, more (75 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland head back to WrestleMania weekend one last time to review one of the cornerstones of the Mania Indy Wrestling deluge: Bloodsport. The unique work/shoot hybrid show has an actual main event of Josh Barnett vs. Johnny Bloodsport (Hennigan), the real main event of Shayna Baszler vs. Masha Slamovitch, Nick Nemth facing Mike Bailey, and more. Plus they discuss what works and doesn’t work about this concept and why it probably only happens once a year. For VIP, it’s to Pittsburgh and Enjoy Wrestling, where they enjoy Sonny Kiss vs. Paris Saraha and Lee Moriarty facing Mikey Montgomery.
