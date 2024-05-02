FREE PODCAST 5/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kuester: Kenny Omega’s memorable promo and Elite attack, Swerve-Christian angle, live callers, emails (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Dan Kuester to discuss AEW Dynamite including Kenny Omega’s memorable promo and subsequent Elite attack, Swerve Strickland-Christian Cage angle, hints of Adam Copeland’s slow change, and much more with live callers and emails.
