News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kuester: Kenny Omega’s memorable promo and Elite attack, Swerve-Christian angle, live callers, emails (110 min.)

May 2, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Dan Kuester to discuss AEW Dynamite including Kenny Omega’s memorable promo and subsequent Elite attack, Swerve Strickland-Christian Cage angle, hints of Adam Copeland’s slow change, and much more with live callers and emails.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024