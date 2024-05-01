News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

May 1, 2024

When: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Where: Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,183 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,768.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Chris Jericho vs. Katsuyori Shibata – FTW Championship
  • Adam Copeland vs. one member of House of Black – TNT Championship Cope Open
  • Mariah May vs. Serena Deeb
  • Samoa Joe vs. Isiah Kassidy
  • Brian Cage vs. Claudio Castagnoli
  • Kenny Omega to return
  • Orange Cassidy to speak
  • Swerve Strickland’s Double or Nothing challenger to be revealed

