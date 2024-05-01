AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Where: Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,183 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,768.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Chris Jericho vs. Katsuyori Shibata – FTW Championship
- Adam Copeland vs. one member of House of Black – TNT Championship Cope Open
- Mariah May vs. Serena Deeb
- Samoa Joe vs. Isiah Kassidy
- Brian Cage vs. Claudio Castagnoli
- Kenny Omega to return
- Orange Cassidy to speak
- Swerve Strickland’s Double or Nothing challenger to be revealed
