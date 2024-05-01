AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Where: Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,183 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,768.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Chris Jericho vs. Katsuyori Shibata – FTW Championship

Adam Copeland vs. one member of House of Black – TNT Championship Cope Open

Mariah May vs. Serena Deeb

Samoa Joe vs. Isiah Kassidy

Brian Cage vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Kenny Omega to return

Orange Cassidy to speak

Swerve Strickland’s Double or Nothing challenger to be revealed

