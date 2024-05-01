News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/30 – WKH – The News: Overview of new Raw and Smackdown rosters and top match possibilities, SD and Raw ratings for draft episodes, Collision rating, more (22 min.)

May 1, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including:

  • Overview of new Raw and Smackdown rosters and top match possibilities
  • Smackdown and Raw ratings for draft episodes
  • Collision and Rampage ratings
  • Latest WWE Fan Survey questions
  • Booker T comments on Swerve Strickland winning AEW World Title
  • New AEW hire
  • More

