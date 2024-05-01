VIP AUDIO 4/30 – WKH – The News: Overview of new Raw and Smackdown rosters and top match possibilities, SD and Raw ratings for draft episodes, Collision rating, more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including:
- Overview of new Raw and Smackdown rosters and top match possibilities
- Smackdown and Raw ratings for draft episodes
- Collision and Rampage ratings
- Latest WWE Fan Survey questions
- Booker T comments on Swerve Strickland winning AEW World Title
- New AEW hire
- More
