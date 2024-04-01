WWE RAW RESULTS (4/1): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on The Bloodline opening the show, final stretch of WrestleMania 40 hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

APRIL 1, 2024

BROOKLYN, N.Y. AT BARCLAYS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported today that a sellout of 13,345 tickets were distributed; arena set up for 13,345.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a recap of The Rock assaulting Cody Rhodes on last week’s Raw.

– The Rock made his way to the ring to gloat about making Cody Rhodes bleed while showing footage of a child crying at the attack. Rock said that seeing children cry broke his heart before telling the kids watching that there are moments in life where men do what they must. Rock claimed that pro wrestling was cool again and they were setting the highest ratings and gates because of him. Roman Reigns and the rest of the Bloodline made their way to the ring to say that he was all about family. Roman thanked Rock for making this the easiest WrestleMania of his life and for making Cody bleed.

– He claimed that he allowed Cody to have a bit of their moment after he was doing nothing in 2020 when the Bloodline started. Seth Rollins interrupted from the crowd to tell the Bloodline that he was ready for a fight tonight. Rollins challenged either The Rock or Roman Reigns to face him in any stipulation match on tonight’s main event. Rock told Rollins that he wouldn’t face any of them, as Solo Sikoa stepped up to accept the challenge. Rock announced that the match would be under Bloodline rules.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A well-executed, but ultimately forgettable opening segment. The Rock recapping last week and Seth Rollins challenging were the highlights, but this was clearly just a set up for a major angle at the end of the show.)

– Earlier today, Becky Lynch confronted Rhea Ripley during her interview with MMA Hour.

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Becky Lynch about her confrontation with Rhea Ripley, only for Lynch to tell her that she would call Ripley out later tonight.

(1) NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) & DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. JUDGMENT DAY (Damian Priest & Finn Bálor & Dominik Mysterio & J.D. McDonagh)

New Day and DIY immediately crushed Judgment Day with stereo Pescados before the bell rang. Finn cornered Gargano and stomped him down, setting him up for Dominik’s Three Amigos. Gargano countered the last suplex and avoided an elbow drop from Finn. Finn and Gargano knocked each other down with clotheslines before tagging Ciampa and JD in.

Ciampa clobbered JD and Dominik with a series of clotheslines before receiving a thrust kick from Priest. Kofi took Priest out with a diving clothesline and landed on JD with a corkscrew crossbody. Kofi caught JD with an enzuigiri, setting him up for a DDT from Woods. At ringside, Kofi nailed Finn with a thrust fall while Woods planted JD with a Jackhammer. Ciampa blocked a 619 from Dominik, allowing Gargano to take him out with a suicide dive. JD dropped Woods with a Spanish Fly while Priest cracked Ciampa with a clothesline. Priest hit Kofi with a South of Heaven and floored Ciampa with the Razor’s Edge for the victory.

WINNERS: Judgment Day at 5:00

(Pomares’s Analysis: This was fun while it lasted, but was way too short for my liking. Asides from that, it was just a way to give Judgment Day one final win before they lose at least one set of tag belts.)

– Backstage, Roman Reigns announced that he would induct Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame and seemingly left the arena.

– Earlier tonight, Chad Gable trained Sami Zayn ahead of his match against Gunther. Sami got angry after Gable put him in a sleeper hold without warning. Sami admitted that he was scared of failing and disappointing his family before accepting to continue the training.

– Sami Zayn made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Bronson Reed.

[HOUR TWO]

– Backstage, Rhea Ripley congratulated the rest of Judgment Day for their victory. Dominik welcomed Legado del Fantasma to their den to Ripley and Damian Priest’s anger. Ripley agreed to talk with Priest, as long as Dominik started communicating with them.

(2) SAMI ZAYN vs. BRONSON REED

Reed shoved Sami away, only for Sami to corner him with a barrage of chops and right hands. Reed missed a senton, allowing Sami to get a two count with a crucifix pinfall. Sami attacked Reed with right hands, until Reed crushed him with a corner splash. Reed blasted Sami with a load of chops to the chest before being clotheslined out of the ring. Sami crashed into Reed with a Tope con Hilo, only for Reed to catch him with a powerslam.

Sami clocked Reed with a couple of elbow strikes to the head, but Reed shut him down with a uranage and an elbow drop for a two count. Reed tried to go for a superplex before Sami laid him out with a sunset flip powerbomb. Reed dropped Sami with a Death Valley Driver, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

Back from break, Sami hit Reed with a couple of chops and a Tornado DDT for a two count. Reed blocked a Xploder before laying Sami out with a spinning suplex and a senton. Sami stopped Reed atop the turnbuckle, but Reed shoved him down. Reed missed a Tsunami while Gunther showed up on stage dragging Chad Gable’s prone body. Sami ran up the ramp to check on Gable before being assaulted by Gunther.

WINNER: Sami Zayn at 11:47 via DQ

(Pomares’s Analysis: The match was solid and the assault angle was really well done, but I feel like we could have gotten similar results without ending the match in a DQ.)

– Gunther beat Sami Zayn down with a big boot and a couple of chops to the chest. Sami managed to get back to his feet, only for Gunther to clobber him with his title belt.

– Backstage, Jey Uso met Lil Wayne who announced that he would premiere a song at WrestleMania.

– A video package showcasing the inductees to the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 was shown, announcing the addition of Lia Maivia.

(3) IVY NILE & MAXXINE DUPRI vs. CANDICE LERAE & INDI HARTWELL

LeRae blocked a waist lock from Nile by hiding in the ropes before giving Hartwell the tag. Dupri hit Hartwell with a diving axe handle, only for Hartwell to plant her with a bodyslam. LeRae stomped Dupri down, only for Dupri to take her down with an inside cradle. LeRae pummeled Dupri down with numerous forearm strikes, only for Dupri to kick her and Hartwell away. Nile got the hot tag to put Hartwell down with a headscissors takeover and an enzuigiri. Nile clocked Hartwell with a jumping kick to the face, but LeRae pushed her off the top turnbuckle behind the referee’s back. Hartwell argued with LeRae, until Dupri knocked both of them down with a dropkick and scored the win with a roll-up.

WINNERS: Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri at 3:37

(Pomares’s Analysis: I like the idea of Candice LeRae turning into a cheating heel and forcing Indi Hartwell to take part in her tactics, but it can’t fully work when her matches last less than 5 minutes every single time. Hopefully, she gets a more developed heel run after WrestleMania.)

– Backstage, Jey Uso told Seth Rollins that he would have his back.

– A video package was shown where Drew McIntyre stood behind a podium and next to a casket in a funeral home to deliver a eulogy. Drew gloated about leaving CM Punk without a match at WrestleMania and ending Seth Rollins’ title reign soon.

(4) RICOCHET vs. IVAR

Ivar knocked Ricochet down with a shoulder tackle, only for Ricochet to take him down with a headscissors takeover and a dropkick. Ivar evaded a Pescado, but couldn’t hit Ricochet with a double underhook powerbomb. Ricochet tried to go for an Asai moonsault, only for Ivar to sweep him off the ropes, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

Back from break, Ricochet blasted Ivar with a thrust kick, only for Ivar to shut him down with a seated senton. Ivar rammed Ricochet into the LED wall on the apron, but missed a follow-up running crossbody. Ricochet crashed into Ivar with a fosbury flop, followed by an enzuigiri and a springboard clothesline for a two count. Ivar blocked a power move and withstood a handspring back elbow before clobbering Ricochet with a leg lariat. Ivar planted Ricochet with a double underhook powerbomb for a close two count.

Ricochet cracked Ivar with a jumping knee, only for Ivar to counter a springboard crossbody with a powerslam. Ivar turned Ricochet inside out with a springboard crossbody, but he kicked out at two. Ivar missed a moonsault, allowing Ricochet to lay him out with a Fallaway Slam. Ricochet immediately crushed Ivar with a 630 Senton to pick up the win.

WINNER: Ricochet at 10:09

(Pomares’s Analysis: With a very definitive victory and probably the longest streak of success he’s got since joining the main roster, Ricochet might be a genuine favorite going into SmackDown’s battle royal.)

– Backstage, Damian Priest complained about Ricochet while JD McDonagh claimed that he would take care of him in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Dominik said that if for some reason JD couldn’t get the job done, Andrade would do it. Dominik told Andrade that if he handled their business, he would become a full-time member of Judgment Day.

[HOUR THREE]

– Becky Lynch made his way to the ring to call Rhea Ripley out, so they can fight. Adam Pearce showed up with security to tell Lynch that he wouldn’t risk one of the most important matches on the card. Rhea Ripley showed up on the ramp, but Pearce quickly stopped her from moving on. Ripley shoved Pearce away and walked through the security guards to get into a brawl with Lynch. The security guards separated them, only for Lynch to crash into Ripley with a high crossbody.

(Pomares’s Analysis: This had the right amount of intensity, but was a bit too short, especially as the final build to such an important match.)

– Backstage, Dakota Kai alongside Damage CTRL said that they would take care of Bayley, Naomi, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at WrestleMania, but first they would be in action tonight.

– A recap of Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley’s brawl was shown.

– Backstage, Adam Pearce and the security guards still tried to separate Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley.

(5) SHAYNA BASZLER & ZOEY STARK & TEGAN NOX vs. DAMAGE CTRL (Dakota Kai & Asuka & Kairi Sane w/Iyo Sky)

Damage CTRL immediately took cheap shots at their opponents and nailed Nox with a double basement dropkick. Nox, Stark and Baszler shocked Damage CTRL with stereo German suplexes and knee strikes. Stark crashed into Damage CTRL with a springboard crossbody, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

Back from break, Stark put Asuka and Sane down with a series of clotheslines, followed by a German suplex on Asuka and a springboard dropkick on Sane. Sane countered a suplex with a DDT, reaching Kai for the hot tag. Nox attacked Kai with a series of right hands and clotheslines, followed by a chokeslam and a headbutt. Nox cracked Kai with a knee strike and a Penalty kick, setting her up for an inverted cannonball and a two count. Baszler trapped Asuka in the Kirifuda Clutch, until Sane grabbed her leg.

Asuka nailed Baszler with a thrust kikc before receiving one from Stark. Kai caught Stark with a thrust kick, only for Nox to get a nearfall on her with a roll-up. Nox caught Kai with a running uppercut, but missed the follow-up inverted cannonball. Kai blasted Nox with a pump kick, setting her up for the assisted Insane Elbow and the win.

WINNERS: Damage CTRL at 8:59

(Pomares’s Analysis: A solid win for Damage CTRL ahead of their match at WrestleMania that was hurt by a crowd that wasn’t fully immersed in the action.)

