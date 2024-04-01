FREE PODCAST 4/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (4-2-2014) Gangrel evaluates Cena as top star and why didn’t he return to WWE, plus Jonny Fairplay and WrestleMania 30 weekend preview (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (4-2-2014) to a PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill and his guests, former WWE wrestler Gangrel and former TNA personality and CBS Survivor celebrity Jonny Fairplay. Gangrel evaluates John Cena as a top star and talks about why he didn’t return to WWE. Lots of other topics were covered with live callers and emailers. Plus, the previously VIP=exclusive Aftershow with McNeill, Fairplay, and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell breaking down a huge WrestleMania Weekend.

