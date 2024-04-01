VIP AUDIO 4/1 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Mania Week madness, Mercedes’ evolution, GCW on Peacock, more (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio open with the Mania Week craziness, Mercedes’ booking leading into this week, Josh’s thoughts on WWE Speed on Twitter, and listener email roundup featuring:

Nick Khan’s potential to be let go given his alleged involvement in the Grant case

Kevin Kelly’s potential to be signed to WWE

GCW on Peacock

Martha Hart allowing Owen into WWE HOF

Motor City Machine Guns and their best landing spot

Ranking Mania Celebs during 80s

Ronda Rousey’s treatment in her second stint in WWE

Hardy’s potential return to WWE

Inspirations to podcast, and podcasts outside of wrestling they listen to

