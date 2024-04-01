WWE RAW RESULTS (4/1): Keller’s report on Reigns and The Rock appearing, DIY & New Day vs. Judgment Day, Candice & Indi vs. Ivy & Maxxine

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

APRIL 1, 2024

BROOKLYN, N.Y. AT BARCLAYS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported today that a sellout of 13,345 tickets were distributed; arena set up for 13,345.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with footage of the WrestleMania 40 set being constructed as Michael Cole talked about the event being just five days away. Then they showed the exterior of Barclays Center earlier as fans arrived at the venue.

(Keller’s Analysis: This is such a nice additional production touch that I’ve been advocating for a long time. Fans at home can more easily have a vicarious sense of excitement that everyone feels before going to a big show of any kind that they’re a fan of. It’s something sports broadcasts have been doing for years.)

-A video package aired on The Rock beating Cody Rhodes into a bloody heap last week outside of the arena.

-They cut to a wide shot of the arena and then Cole and Pat McAfee at ringside. Cole called Rock’s attack “one of the most despicable, disgusting assults” he’s witnessed in WWE. McAfee said that Rock is obviously all in on kicking ass. Cole said Cody isn’t cleared to be on Rwa tonight. McAfee said he’ll be cleared for WrestleMania.

-The Rock’s remixed “Final Boss” entrance theme played and he walked out, looking quite satisfied with himself. He entered the ring 8 minutes into the hour and looked around at the sold out crowd packed to the last row. “I made that boy bleed,” he said. “The Rock took his hands and wrapped them around that little head and I rammed that boy’s head into the bus and split his head wide open and there was blood all over The Rock’s hands.” He said he wiped the blood on the belt, as promised, and the only thing missing from the belt now are the tears of Mama Rhodes.

Rock said the Cody Crybabies around the world were so upset he made their hero bleed. He asked if there were any Cody Crybabies in the crowd tonight. Fans cheered.A “Rocky!” chant also started. They showed little kids on social media crying when Rock beat him up. Another “Rocky!” chant broke out. Rock said footage like that breaks his heart. He said he’s a proud three-time-girl dad, so when he sees little ones like that crying, it breaks his heart. He told parents to put those little Cody fans in front of the TV screen so he can drop some gospel on them. He said there are times in a life when a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do. He said sometimes people have to take a beating when they stick their nose where it doesn’t belong and talk shit when they shouldn’t be. Another “Rocky!” chant started.

He told the fans in the arena that what they’re feeling is that pro wrestling is cool. He said ratings have skyrocketed because of him. He said they have set the record for the largest gate in the history of Raw ever. He said there is one reason why, and that’s because finally The Final Boss has come back to Brooklyn. He said he hasn’t come alone. Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso made their entrance. Cole talked about the length of Roman’s reign.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s good that Rock was finally the opening act for Reigns rather than the other way around.)

Cole noted that Roman said on the documentary on Roman that premiered on Peacock yesterday that if he loses to Cody, he is gone. Cole said Roman will break Hulk Hogan’s record on Sunday for most WrestleMania main events. Reigns told Brooklyn to acknowledge him. He for him, as his hoodie says and as was clear on his documentary on A&E last night, it’s family above all. He said he doesn’t come to Raw without a reason. He said he came to acknowledge his family. Fans chanted “Yeet! Yeet!” Reigns said, “No yeet, and if you continue with that, I’ll leave.” Reigns apologized to Rock for those idiots. He told them to shut their mouths. He said he wanted to thank his cousin because this is going to be the easiest WrestleMania of his life. He said they’re going to smash two “fools” on Saturday and then have their way with Cody the next night with Bloodline rules.

Reigns talked about Rock making Cody bleed. He said he whipped Cody. He said it felt good to see him do it. He thanked Rock for putting his family above all. He said that’s how a Final Boss leads. He said Cody isn’t fit for the shoes he wears. He said his shoes are fit for a politician, not leadership. “He’s lucky to be here,” he said. “When we started making this thing cool again back in 2020, Cody was off somewhere doing a whole lot of nothing.” He said he then saw what the Tribal Chief was doing, he wanted to be part of it. He said they allowed him in the open doors, but enough is enough. He said they can’t have him trying to take him off the top of the mountain. “This is our mountain, we run this business!” he said. “And on Sunday, it ain’t ever going to be more crystal clear.” At that point, Seth Rollins’s music interrupted and The Bloodline all turned to the stage.

Seth came down through the crowd. He said he’s not going to be a sucker and let them do to him what they did to Cody last week. He said he wants to fight, but he doesn’t want to wait five nights. He said the biggest Raw crowd deserves the biggest main event. He said if they think they are responsible for everyone buying tickets, they should put their money where their mouth is and agree to have a match. He suggested The Rock face him. Fans cheered. “I don’t think ol’ D.J. has the balls.” He said if not Rock, then maybe Roman will step up. He said they can pick and they can even name the stipulation. He said they can do First Blood, a ladder match, Bloodline rules, or a cage match. “Who’s got the balls?” he asked. Fans chanted “Rocky! Rocky!” again.

Rock pointed at Seth and said he just ran his mouth and challenged him or Reigns, and asked if he saw what he did to Cody last week. “You don’t want none of that,” he said. He said he won’t be facing him or Roman. Fans booed. He told booing fans to sit back and enjoy the ride he is taking them on. He said he’s a tough, crazy son of a bitch. He said they always have a plan. A “Rocky suck!” chant broke out. Solo stepped up and told Seth that he isn’t fighting The Tribal Chief or The Final Boss, but rather him. Fans booed.

Seth said: “So it turns out Solo’s got the biggest bag in the Bloodline. You’re on.” Rock then said it’s Bloodline rules. “We’ll see you tonight, boy,” said The Rock. The Rock’s music then played. Cole said he sure hopes Seth knows what he’s doing. Seth walked up the steps past the fans.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid star-power-filled segment with an ample dose of The Rock and Reigns on the mic. It’s odd having a talker the caliber of Heyman just standing off to the side. I got a kick out of Rock taking credit for wrestling being cool, only to have Reigns passively-aggressively noting the Bloodline started making pro wrestling cool again years ago under the guise of insulting Cody. Then Seth came out and added another reference to Rock taking credit for the ticket sales that night. Seth certainly didn’t do his chances to retain his title any favors by volunteering for a match against any Bloodline member with any set of rules.)

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. They reacted. McAfee wondered why Seth signed up for that. Cole threw to a video of Rhea Ripley.

-They showed Rhea Ripley on “The MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani. Becky called and then revealed she was in the building. She confronted Ripley. Ripley stood up and dared her to hit her as Becky said she shouldn’t be talking about her daughter.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Becky backstage. Becky said she’ll be in the ring later awaiting Ripley if she’s willing to show up.

(1) THE NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) & DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. THE JUDGMENT DAY (Damian Priest & Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio & J.D. McDonagh)

Cole noted that at WrestleMania, both sets of tag team title belts from Raw and Smackdown will be hanging above the ring and the match will end when all belts have been grabbed. The bell rang 40 minutes into the hour. Ciampa, Kofi, Gargano, and Xavier got in stretches off offense, but Priest gave Ciampa a Razor’s Edge at 5:00 for the win. “A dominant Priest, a dominant Judgement Day,” said Cole.

WINNERS: The Judgment Day in 5:00.

-Backstage, Reigns asked The Rock if he’s got it. Rock said he does. They smiled and shook hands. Rock asked Reigns where he was going. Reigns said he’s writing a speech. Rock said he’s writing the Wise Man’s Hall of Fame speech. Rock congratulated him and shook his hand. Heyman then looked at the camera and said that Reigns will be inducting him on Friday night. Heyman then kissed Rock’s hand and thanked him before leaving.

-Cole touted 13 consecutive TV sellouts and setting the largest gate in the history of Raw.

-A video aired of Chad Gable leading a film session and workout with Sami Zayn at the Performance Center, listed as being at 7:46 a.m. Sami thought he was finished with a grueling workout when Gable put him in a sleeper from behind, then dropped him. Sami asked what that was about. Gable asked to do it all again. Sami said he’s not going to let him wear him out a week before WM. Gable asked what is holding him back. Sami said he’s afraid of letting everyone down and seeing the disappointment on his wife’s face and his son’s face the way they streamed down Gable’s daughter’s cheeks. Gable said he understands it better than anyone. Gable said Sami is at his best when people are doubting him. “Let’s find that hunger and let’s prove them wrong, together,” Gable said. Sami nodded, and then went back to a hard workout.

-As Sami began his ring entrance, Cole wondered if the workout with Gable would pay off. The “commercial-free hour of Raw” ended 52 minutes into the hour. [c]

-Backstage, The Judgment Day were chatting. Ripley laughed and said she has Becky’s attention now. In walked Santos Escobar led Legado del Fantasma. Dominik was excited to see him. An irked Ripley said, “You didn’t tell us we were having company.” Priest pulled Dom aside and said they gave him the blessing to have his father at WrestleMania, but this was too far. Dom asked Ripley to talk to Priest about not getting so angry. She said she would, but Dom has to work on communicating better with him. Dom suggested they all play darts to break the tension.

[HOUR TWO]

(2) SAMI ZAYN vs. BRONSON REED

Cole said Sami will challenge Gunther on Saturday. Bronson then made his entrance. McAfee said Bronson is a great training partner to test Sami before facing another bigger wrestler at WrestleMania. The bell rang 1 minute into the hour. Bronson landed a powerslam and scored a two count at 4:00. They cut to Gable watching on a monitor backstage. They cut to a break at 6:00 with Bronson in control. [c]

Back from the break, Bronson was still in control. Bronson thwarted a Sami comeback and landed a senton. When he climbed to the top rope, Sami leaped up and knocked him off balance. Bronson knocked Sami to the mat and went for a Tsunami, but Sami moved. Sami then set up Helluva kick when he noticed that Gunther dragged Gable limp body onto the stage. Sami ran over to check on Gable. Gunther kicked Sami in the head and then threw him into the video wall. He gave him a short-arm clothesline and hard chops to the chest. He mounted him and punched away at his head while yelling at him. He stood on Sami’s chest. “Will this be the scene on Saturday night in Philadelphia,” Cole asked. Gunther then walked away as Sami began showing signs of life. Sami stood. Gunther charged and hit him in the head with the belt. Sami went down and stayed down as Gunther walked to the back.

-They cut to Jey Uso excitedly walking backstage when he spotted recording artist Lil Wayne hanging out. He asked him if he was free next weekend to be at WrestleMania. Lil Wayne said he’ll be there and he’ll bring his singing, too, with a world premiere.

-They showed Damage CTRL arriving earlier. [c]

-A video announced Lia Maivia would be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. Cole said Rock would induct his mother as announced by Rock on Instagram earlier in the day.

(3) MAXXINE DUPRI & IVY NILE vs. INDI HARTWELL & CANDICE LERAE

Dupri and Nile came out to Gable’s music, but without Gable. The bell rang 25 minutes into the hour. LeRae shoved Ivy off the top rope. Indi went over to chat with Ivy about it. Nile tagged in Maxxine who dropkicked Indi into Candice and then rolled her up for the win. Candice chewed out Indi afterward and called it embarrassing. McAfee yelled at her that she’s been too negative and she should try to be a better person.

WINNERS: Dupri & Nile in 4:00.

-Cole noted that Cody wasn’t medically cleared to be on Raw. He threw to a clip of the opening segment that set up the main event. Cole plugged that Reigns and Rock would sit down together on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

-Backstage the camera filmed a pensive Seth when Jey walked up to him and said he’s one crazy dude. Jey said if The Bloodline try anything tonight, he’ll have his back. Seth said he’s happy to hear him say that. [c]

-A vignette aired with Drew McIntyre standing over a casket. “Look into my eyes,” he said. “What do you see?” He said C.M. Punk has no match at WrestleMania. He said at the Royal Rumble, the world lost their chance “to see an out of shape, has-been headline WrestleMania.” He said his brittle, fragile body failed him worse than it did in UFC. He said now they’re left with a thin-skinned guy who saw Jared Leto as The Joker and built his entire persona around him. “Seth ‘Cringe Lord’ Rollins,” he called him. He said he’s got one foot in the grave already and he can’t face The Bloodline and then go on to beat him. He said he’s going to take the broken down old work horse out back after beating him for the World Title and put him down once and for all.

(Keller’s Analysis: Excellent video. Drew is rising to this occasion. He’s got a green light to really go after Punk and Seth in pretty brutal fashion.)

(4) RICOCHET vs. IVAR

The bell rang 41 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Ivar landed a powerbomb for a near fall at 9:00. Ricochet avoided an Ivar moonsault and then caught him mid-air. He powered him over with a fallaway slam. Yikes. Ricochet then leaped off the top rope with a 630 splash for the win. “Holy cow!” exclaimed Cole. “Just when I say we’ve seen it all. That was incredible.”

WINNER: Ricochet in 11:00.

-They cut backstage to The Judgment Day watching on a monitor with Legado del Fantasma. Priest said he doesn’t understand why Ricochet hasn’t been handled yet. J.D. McDonagh said he’d get him in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on Friday. Dom said if McDonagh doesn’t, he has just the guy for the job. In walked Andrade. Dom introduced Andrade to Escobar. They shook hands. Dom said they’d make him a full member of the crew if he takes care of Ricochet. Andrade shook on it. Ripley stepped in and said she’s seen enough, then she left. Priest asked Dom if they’re using his darts. Dom said he told them not to touch them. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

-Becky Lynch made her entrance. Cole plugged her book was available now. McAfee said she’s inspiring the world and he’s heard rave reviews. Becky said she’d done with the talking and told Ripley to come to the ring now. She threw the mic down. Adam Pearce walked out and said they aren’t doing that tonight. He said he won’t jeopardize one of the biggest matches at WrestleMania. He said he was respectfully asking Becky to leave the ring. Ripley’s music played and she walked out. Pearce turned and told her to save it for WrestleMania.

Ripley pretended to comply, but then charged through Pearce and security. They brawled in the ring. Security pulled them apart as fans booed. Becky broke free and leaped onto Ripley and security at ringside. She went back to pounding away at her.

-They cut to Damage CTRL backstage. Dakota said they’re the most dominant faction in women’s WWE history. She said they’ll prove at WrestleMania that they are the future. [c]

-They announced WWE Clash at the Castle II will take place June 15 and the location and venue will be announced tomorrow.

-Cole and McAfee commented on the Ripley-Becky brawl. Then they cut backstage to a screaming Ripley who was being held back by a yelling Pearce and security officers

(5) DAMAGE CTRL (Asuka & Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai w/Iyo Sky) vs. SHAYNA BASZLER & ZOEY STARK & TEGAN NOX

The bell rang 13 minutes into the hour. Cole hyped Jade Cargill’s involvement at WrestleMania. They cut to an early break at 1:00. [c]

Kairi finished Tegan with an Insane Elbow.

WINNERS: Damage CTRL in 9:00.

-They showed Solo warming up backstage. [c]

-Cole and McAfee hyped the entire announced line-up for WrestleMania.

-Kelley interviewed Seth backstage and she asked why he took on this challenge. He said he only has one gear and it’s empty the tank with the pedal to the metal. “I’ve got a plan B,” he added. As he walked away, he walked past Drew who was chilling on some storage crates backstage. Seth look at him and said, “I ain’t dead yet.” Drew stood and said, “Yet.” The camera followed Seth through the Gorilla position area to the stage.

-Cole and McAfee hyped the WrestleMania Kickoff happenings.

(6) SETH ROLLINS vs. SOLO SIKOA – Bloodline Rules

As Solo made his ring entrance, Cole said he didn’t understand Seth putting himself in this position. He said he is sure Cody is watching from home. Seth jumped Solo as he stood on the ring apron. He leaped through the ropes and tackled Solo at ringside.

