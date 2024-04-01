News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (4/2): Announced matches, location, how to watch

April 1, 2024

When: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. The O.C. vs. LWO – Triple Threat Tag Team Match
  • Von Wagner vs. Lexis King
  • Karmen Petrovic (with Natalya) vs. Lola Vice
  • Joe Gacy vs. Oba Femi
  • Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne
  • Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport
  • Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will meet face to face
  • Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria on Supernova Sessions (hosted by Noam Dar)

