NXT PREVIEW (4/2): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. The O.C. vs. LWO – Triple Threat Tag Team Match
- Von Wagner vs. Lexis King
- Karmen Petrovic (with Natalya) vs. Lola Vice
- Joe Gacy vs. Oba Femi
- Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne
- Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport
- Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will meet face to face
- Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria on Supernova Sessions (hosted by Noam Dar)
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (3/26): Wells’s live report on Alpha Academy vs. Breakker & Corbin, Dragunov vs. Stacks, Spears vs. Dijak, more
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: NXT Tag Champs Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa, NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Channing Lorenzo in a non-title match
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.