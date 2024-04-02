FREE PODCAST 4/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Rock and Reigns promo, Seth vs. Solo, Sami-Gable-Gunther, on-site report, live callers, emails (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly. They talk about The Rock and Roman Reigns opening promo, Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa with the Seth and Cody Rhodes run-ins, the Chad Gable-Sami Zayn-Gunther situation, other WrestleMania developments, and looking ahead past WM40 with live callers and emails and an on-site report.
