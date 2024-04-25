FREE PODCAST 4/25 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk New Bray, AEW Double or Nothing, Reigns lack of reboot, sloppy Shake-up execution, Dustin-Cody, MLW, YouTube viewership comparisons (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-25-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by guest cohost Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discussed the New Bray Wyatt, AEW Double or Nothing, the lack of a reboot for Roman Reigns post-WM, sloppy Superstar Shake-up execution, Dustin Rhodes-Cody Rhodes build, MLW’s progress, YouTube viewership comparisons for AEW-MLW-Impact, Crockett Cup thoughts, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO