WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (4/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, April 26, 2024

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,961 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,663.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cody Rhodes and A.J. Styles to sign contract for Undisputed WWE Title Match

2024 WWE Draft begins

