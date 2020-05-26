VIP AUDIO 5/25 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Street Profits vs. Lashley & MVP, Jax vs. Charlotte vs. Natalya, Rey retirement speech announced, Crews wins U.S. Title, more (36 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including WWE following in AEW’s footsteps by having wrestlers in the audience, Apollo Crew’s U.S. Title win, Charlotte vs. Natalya vs. Nia Jax, Kevin Owens vs. Angel Garza, the Street Profits and Viking Raiders go golfing, Natalya talks with her husband during an interview, more developments with the Bobby Lashley-MVP alliance and feud with Drew McIntyre, a Rey Mysterio retirement speech announced, and much more.

