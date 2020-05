VIP AUDIO 5/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot & Fear talk to indie wrestlers Davienne and Paloma Starr about their pandemic lives, discuss Arisa Hoshiki and Hikaru Shida (72 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “Shining Star.” This week, Harley R. Pageot and Emily Fear talk to Paloma Starr and Davienne about how COVID-19 has affected their wrestling careers. Plus, Harley and Emily discuss Arisa Hoshiki’s sudden retirement and Hikaru Shida winning the AEW Women’s Championship. This episode is dedicated to the memory of Hana Kimura.

