VIP AUDIO 5/26 – WKPWP Tuesday Wildcard (AD-FREE): Keller & Fann New Mailbag and then Keller & Powell 10 Years Ago Flagship Flashback talking Bret, Taker, Sting, Rock, Hall of Fame, Raw reaction (101 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Tuesday Wildcard edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. First, a new Mailbag segment with Rich Fann talking about Charlotte’s overexposure lately, followed by a 10 Years Ago Flashback to the Tuesday Flagship from June 1, 2010 with Keller and cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss Bret Hart as G.M., Undertaker’s injury, Sting’s half-assed career, NXT, The Rock, the Hall of Fame, reaction to Raw, and more.

