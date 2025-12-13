WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S. MAIN EVENT PREVIEW: Cena-Gunther preview, plus what to look for with the NXT wrestlers getting a spotlight

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT PREVIEW

DECEMBER 13, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. AT THE CAPITAL ONE ARENA

LIVE ON PEACOCK, 8 P.M. EASTERN TIME

A.J. STYLES & DRAGON LEE (c) vs. JE’VON EVANS & LEON SLATER – World Tag Team Championship Match

Look for this match to be a show-stealer. For those unfamiliar with the challengers, Je’Von Evans is an NXT standout. He’s had quite the journey in NXT, coming close to defeating Oba Femi for the NXT Championship on one occasion.

Evans takes the term “high-flyer” to a new level. It sometimes seems as if his tights are filled with helium, especially when he performs his Superman dive over the top rope. Leon Slater is the current TNA X Division champion, and his aerial skills rival that of his partner. Slater is a tireless ball of energy, and his dive over the ringpost to the floor is a sight to behold.

Evans & Slater started teaming only recently, but they’ve proven themselves to be a formidable team. Of course, the champions are no slouches, either. Dragon Lee can hang with the best of them when it comes to aerial skills, and A.J. Styles needs no introduction.

Styles was a participant in a six-man tag team match that opened the very first episode of what was then known as NWA-TNA on June 19, 2002, and his legend has grown in the years since. Word of warning when watching this match… don’t blink.

BAYLEY vs. SOL RUCA

Sol Ruca is a former NXT Women’s North American Champion and Speed Champion, holding both titles simultaneously. Her acrobatic and tumbling background heavily influences her in-ring style, and her finisher, the Sol Snatcher, is a move you have to watch many times to comprehend how she pulls it off.

She’s taking on Bayley, one of the original Four Horsewomen of NXT. This will come down to experience vs. ultra-athleticism, but there may be an outside factor in the outcome, as Ruca asked her friend and tag team partner, Zaria, to be at ringside for her match.

Their relationship has been strained over the last few months, with the two of them getting in each other’s way during tag team matches and their friendship hindering their singles success.

Despite their hugging it out on the last episode of NXT, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Zaria take the plunge to full-fledged heel and cost her friend this high-profile match.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Podcast weekly Tuesday Flagship episode with guest cohost Jason Powell: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(3) CODY RHODES (c) vs. OBA FEMI – WWE Championship Match

The Ruler, Oba Femi is a two-time NXT Champion. He recently regained the title from Ricky Saints and is a force to be reckoned with.

Cody is a cunning competitor, but Femi is a true powerhouse. He confronted Rhodes on Smackdown, as the WWE champ was fixated on his feud with Drew McIntyre. Femi reminded him that he had best not overlook what’s in front of him.

If WWE wanted to shock the world, Femi defeating Cody would be one path and an understandable decision, especially with the likelihood of Drew McIntyre sticking his Scottish warrior nose into the match. If done right, this could be a real classic.

(4) JOHN CENA vs. GUNTHER – John Cena’s Retirement Match

The last time is now. John Cena prepares to end not just his career, but an era. Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, and John Cena defined eras within WWE. The difference is that this is the first time we will be aware that we are observing the end of the era.

Cena has had a long and tumultuous retirement tour. He turned heel in what wound up being a disastrous misstep at this year’s Elimination Chamber. Fans didn’t buy it, and it was mercifully ended months later. He quickly fell back into his groove and has since won and lost the Intercontinental Title.

The man who earned the right to face Cena in his final match is Gunther, who has carved out a niche for himself as a throwback, no-nonsense bruiser. His nickname, the Ring General, isn’t just a nickname; it’s a fact. Gunther doesn’t just throw a chop; he smacks the soul out of his opponent’s body. He slimmed down from his NXT UK days and has collected an impressive array of championships along the way.

Gunther has threatened to make Cena quit, and while I don’t think Cena would tap out in his final match, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him suffer the same fate as Bill Goldberg when he faced Gunther.

Regardless of the outcome, I’m quite certain this will be much better executed than the underwhelming Gunther vs. Goldberg retirement match. A loss to Gunther in any manner will not change the fact that, love him or hate him, John Cena has cemented his place in WWE history.