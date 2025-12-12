FREE PODCAST 12/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review Winter Is Coming, discuss new Women’s Tag Team champions, advancements in the C2, more (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
(00:00) Babes of Wrath win inaugural Women’s Tag Titles
(08:27) Jack Perry replaces injured Darby Allin in Continental Classic
(11:28) Elite reunites for trios match vs. Don Callis Family at Holiday Bash in Manchester
(15:31) Speedball Mike Bailey upsets Kyle Fletcher in best Continental Classic match –
(29:45) Swerve & Hangman defeat Opps
(36:12) Eddie Kingston taps out in world title match to Samoa Joe
(45:42) Continental Classic standings and notes
(57:53) Zach’s email and trivia
(01:09:21) New Japan Wrestle Kingdom 20 sold out – 50,000+ fans expected
