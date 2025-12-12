FREE PODCAST 12/12 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: John Cena-Nexus, Jericho’s future, TNA’s handling of Jeff Hardy’s issues, origins of ring ropes (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Dec. 9, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Greg Parks. They discussed with live callers the Nexus group and the future of the group, where John Cena fits into a potential Nexus split, John Cena as Kanye West at the Slammys?, why no one was discussing the Slammys on Raw, Raw GM, TNA’s handling of Jeff Hardy at Final Resolution, Chris Jericho’s future, TNA build for Jeff Jarrett, origins of ring ropes, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, a question on Lay-Cool allowed back on Raw springs a discussion on logic holes and storyline gaps in pro wrestling, plus an in-depth discussion of Final Resolution and a vigorous debate on how to evaluate and rate a TNA PPV, especially when the company’s product seems to be irrelevant.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com