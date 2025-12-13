VIP PODCAST 12/12 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Oba Femi-Cody Rhodes face-to-face, final Cena retirement hype, Dragunov vs. Ciampa highlights show (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 12 edition of WWE Smackdown including Oba Femi and Cody Rhodes facing off in the ring to build their match, final hype for John Cena’s retirement, Aleister Black & Zelina Vega vs. Damien Priest & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag, Ilja Dragunov vs. Tomasso Ciampa (at long last) with a banger of a U.S. Title match, a Jade Cargill angle, and more.

pwtorch@gmail.com