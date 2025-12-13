News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Lansdell: Big dose of Cena conversation, plus Oba Femi-Cody Rhodes segment, Dragunov-Ciampa, more (133 min.)

December 13, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to review WWE Smackdown including over an hour of conversation at the start analyzing John Cena’s final match hype and dissecting some of his public comments this week. Should Gunther have been more of a focus in the final build? What will the outcome be? Will there be interference? Also, Oba Femi’s face-off with Cody Rhodes and the pros and cons of Oba’s “first impression” for a lot of Smackdown viewers. Also, was Ilja Dragunov vs. Tomasso Ciampa better than “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Kyle Fletcher, The Wyatt Sicks flailing in their segment, plus Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Mia, and more.

