VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #891 (December 17, 2005): Sting signs with TNA, Keller evaluates Sting likely impact on TNA, Caldwell’s Bret DVD Review, McNeill’s Match of Year Candidates

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #891 cover-dated December 17, 2005: This issue includes a Cover Story and a Keller “This Week” feature column on Sting signing with TNA… Pat McNeill looks at some Match of the Year candidates you may not have seen yet… Part two of James Caldwell’s review of the Bret Hart DVD… Bruce Mitchell’s “Mitchell’s Memo” looks at exploitation of death… Part one of a two part Torch Talk with Shannon Moore who talks about getting released from WWE and more… TNA Turning Point in-depth coverage… Plus the Top Five Stories of the Week, WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, reports on Raw, Smackdown, OVW TV, and Impact, the Weekly Schedule, Wade Keller’s End Notes, and Backtrack…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #891

–LIST OF ALL 2005 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE