FREE PODCAST 3/13 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Corbridge talk about pros and cons of Orton turning on Cody, Drew, Jelly Roll, Jade (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Was it risky and counter to fan sentiment to turn Randy Orton heel, or can this actually work based on the dynamic with both characters and their history?
PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Eric Corbridge to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interaction throughout. They discuss pretty much everything on the show including Danhausen, Ilja Dragunov, Jade Cargill, Drew McIntyre, Jelly Roll, and much more.
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