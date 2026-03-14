VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #904 (March 18, 2006): Torch Talk with Dawn Marie on ECW One Night Stand, Pat McNeill’s history of Saturday Night’s Main Event, Don Muraco interview, Destination X Report

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #904 cover-dated March 18, 2006: This issue begins with a Cover Story on TNA’s Destination X PPV, including the backstory of the shortened Ultimate X match and Scott Steiner being hired… Also, Pat McNeill’s brief history of Saturday Night’s Main Event… James Caldwell presents the WWE Wonderlic test… TNA Destination X PPV coverage including Keller’s match report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews from the Torch staff, and TNA Reader Reax… Torch Talk, part five, with Dawn Marie, who talks about the ECW One Night Stand PPV… End Notes with Wade Keller looking at the SNME line-up… On Point Interview highlights with Don Muraco… Two 1996 Backtracks with a big MSG show for WWE and Kevin Nash’s heel turn before jumping to WCW… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, Big Stories on Raw, Smackdown, and Impact, the handy Upcoming Events Schedule, the Top Five Stories of the Week, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #904

–LIST OF ALL 2005 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

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