AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2025
Where: SAN JOSE, CALIF. AT SAN JOSE CIVIC
How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max
Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,402 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 3,036 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- The Demand (Ricochet & Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn & Ace Austin & Juice Robinson)
- Mascara Dorada vs. Andrade El Idolo
- El Clon vs. Kevin Knight
- Lena Cross vs. Mina Shirakawa
- Mark Davis vs. Komander
- Triangle of Madness will be in action
- Kris Statlander to speak
- Toni Storm and Marina Shafir to speak
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (3/7): FTR defend the tag titles against The Rascalz, Claudio vs. Takeshita, Swerve vs. Gravity, Ciampa in action, Timeless Lovebombs vs. Bayne & Kross, and a 4-way tag team money match
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Jon Moxley on the Death Riders and making a marriage work, Renee Paquette discusses the current generation of pro wrestling broadcasters, includes praise for a peer in WWE
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