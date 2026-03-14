News Ticker

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

March 14, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2025

Where: SAN JOSE, CALIF. AT SAN JOSE CIVIC

How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,402 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 3,036 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • The Demand (Ricochet & Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn & Ace Austin & Juice Robinson)
  • Mascara Dorada vs. Andrade El Idolo
  • El Clon vs. Kevin Knight
  • Lena Cross vs. Mina Shirakawa
  • Mark Davis vs. Komander
  • Triangle of Madness will be in action
  • Kris Statlander to speak
  • Toni Storm and Marina Shafir to speak

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (3/7): FTR defend the tag titles against The Rascalz, Claudio vs. Takeshita, Swerve vs. Gravity, Ciampa in action, Timeless Lovebombs vs. Bayne & Kross, and a 4-way tag team money match

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Jon Moxley on the Death Riders and making a marriage work, Renee Paquette discusses the current generation of pro wrestling broadcasters, includes praise for a peer in WWE

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025