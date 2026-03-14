AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2025

Where: SAN JOSE, CALIF. AT SAN JOSE CIVIC

How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,402 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 3,036 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

The Demand (Ricochet & Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn & Ace Austin & Juice Robinson)

Mascara Dorada vs. Andrade El Idolo

El Clon vs. Kevin Knight

Lena Cross vs. Mina Shirakawa

Mark Davis vs. Komander

Triangle of Madness will be in action

Kris Statlander to speak

Toni Storm and Marina Shafir to speak

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (3/7): FTR defend the tag titles against The Rascalz, Claudio vs. Takeshita, Swerve vs. Gravity, Ciampa in action, Timeless Lovebombs vs. Bayne & Kross, and a 4-way tag team money match

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Jon Moxley on the Death Riders and making a marriage work, Renee Paquette discusses the current generation of pro wrestling broadcasters, includes praise for a peer in WWE