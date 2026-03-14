VIP PODCAST 3/13 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cody-Randy contract signing, Jelly Roll-Miz-Danhausen, Trick vs. Jacob Fatu, Tiffany vs. Kiana (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 13 edition of WWE Smackdown including the Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre contract signing with Orton attacking Cody unprovoked, plus more Danhausen, Jelly Roll interacts with Miz, Jade Cargill vs. Machin, Jacob Fatu vs. Trick Williams, Kiana James vs. Tiffany Stratton, and more.

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