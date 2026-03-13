FREE PODCAST 3/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview AEW Revolution with extensive card breakdown, MyAEW.com platform launch, wrestling meets pop culture trivia, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- (00:00) Introductions
- (01:14) MyAEW.com web launch
- (09:10) Revolution zero hour 21-man blackjack battle royal
- (13:18) Darby & Orange & Roderick vs. War Dogs David Finlay & Clark Connors & Gabe Kidd trios match
- (25:50) Andrade El Idolo vs. Bandido
- (27:03) Don Callis family Okada & Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis trios defense vs. Jetset Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey & Mistico
- (30:33) Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir
- (31:30) FTR vs. Young Bucks personal family aspect added spin previous matches
- (34:23) Brody King vs. Swerve Strickland
- (40:00) Thekla vs. Kris Statlander best two out of three falls TBS championship
- (49:04) Babes of Wrath Harley Cameron & Willow defend tag titles vs. Megan Bayne & Lena Cross
- (56:40) Moxley vs. Takeshita continental championship no time limit rematch
- (01:04:40) Main event Texas Death Match Hangman Adam Page stipulation if loses never challenge again
- (01:20:24) Upcoming Collision card
- (01:20:48) Zach’s email and trivia
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