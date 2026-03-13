FREE PODCAST 3/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview AEW Revolution with extensive card breakdown, MyAEW.com platform launch, wrestling meets pop culture trivia, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) Introductions

(01:14) MyAEW.com web launch

(09:10) Revolution zero hour 21-man blackjack battle royal

(13:18) Darby & Orange & Roderick vs. War Dogs David Finlay & Clark Connors & Gabe Kidd trios match

(25:50) Andrade El Idolo vs. Bandido

(27:03) Don Callis family Okada & Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis trios defense vs. Jetset Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey & Mistico

(30:33) Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

(31:30) FTR vs. Young Bucks personal family aspect added spin previous matches

(34:23) Brody King vs. Swerve Strickland

(40:00) Thekla vs. Kris Statlander best two out of three falls TBS championship

(49:04) Babes of Wrath Harley Cameron & Willow defend tag titles vs. Megan Bayne & Lena Cross

(56:40) Moxley vs. Takeshita continental championship no time limit rematch

(01:04:40) Main event Texas Death Match Hangman Adam Page stipulation if loses never challenge again

(01:20:24) Upcoming Collision card

(01:20:48) Zach’s email and trivia

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

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