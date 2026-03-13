News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview AEW Revolution with extensive card breakdown, MyAEW.com platform launch, wrestling meets pop culture trivia, more (108 min.)

March 13, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • (00:00) Introductions
  • (01:14) MyAEW.com web launch
  • (09:10) Revolution zero hour 21-man blackjack battle royal
  • (13:18) Darby & Orange & Roderick vs. War Dogs David Finlay & Clark Connors & Gabe Kidd trios match
  • (25:50) Andrade El Idolo vs. Bandido
  • (27:03) Don Callis family Okada & Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis trios defense vs. Jetset Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey & Mistico
  • (30:33) Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir
  • (31:30) FTR vs. Young Bucks personal family aspect added spin previous matches
  • (34:23) Brody King vs. Swerve Strickland
  • (40:00) Thekla vs. Kris Statlander best two out of three falls TBS championship
  • (49:04) Babes of Wrath Harley Cameron & Willow defend tag titles vs. Megan Bayne & Lena Cross
  • (56:40) Moxley vs. Takeshita continental championship no time limit rematch
  • (01:04:40) Main event Texas Death Match Hangman Adam Page stipulation if loses never challenge again
  • (01:20:24) Upcoming Collision card
  • (01:20:48) Zach’s email and trivia

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025