VIP AUDIO 3/13 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-13-2008) – Keller & Mitchell discuss Mayweather-Big Show angle, Michaels-Flair announcement, Hornswoggle, WWE Wellness Policy (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 22 and 23, 2008 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
- Big Show-Floyd Mayweather angle on Raw. After dissecting the pros and cons of how it was handled and how each played their role and where it could go from there, Mitchell talks about the history of boxers getting involved in pro wrestling dating back decades
- An eventful and controversial edition of Raw including the Shawn Michaels-Ric Flair announcement, the Hornswoggle beating in the cage, the Maria vs. Glamazon match and angle, and the formation of a three-way WrestleMania main event
- Changes in the WWE’s Wellness Policy
- A TNA quick analysis of the TNA Impact ratings trends
- More
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