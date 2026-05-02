FREE PODCAST 5/2 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Matt Morgan on his interactions with Chyna, defines Big Man Styles, thoughts on today’s WWE and NXT, live callers and emails (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcast, we jump back to ten years ago this week (4-28-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed “The Blueprint” Matt Morgan who discussed his interactions with Chyna over the years, advice for how to wrestle as a bigger wrestler, thoughts on the current WWE roster and some critiques of their wrestling styles, thoughts on NXT, and more including a mix of live callers and email topics.

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