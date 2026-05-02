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FREE PODCAST 5/2 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Matt Morgan on his interactions with Chyna, defines Big Man Styles, thoughts on today’s WWE and NXT, live callers and emails (101 min.)

May 2, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcast, we jump back to ten years ago this week (4-28-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed “The Blueprint” Matt Morgan who discussed his interactions with Chyna over the years, advice for how to wrestle as a bigger wrestler, thoughts on the current WWE roster and some critiques of their wrestling styles, thoughts on NXT, and more including a mix of live callers and email topics.

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