FREE PODCAST 5/2 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Matt Morgan on his interactions with Chyna, defines Big Man Styles, thoughts on today’s WWE and NXT, live callers and emails (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcast, we jump back to ten years ago this week (4-28-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed “The Blueprint” Matt Morgan who discussed his interactions with Chyna over the years, advice for how to wrestle as a bigger wrestler, thoughts on the current WWE roster and some critiques of their wrestling styles, thoughts on NXT, and more including a mix of live callers and email topics.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.