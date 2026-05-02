WWE cuts Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Tonga Loa, J.C. Mateo

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Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Tonga Loa, and J.C. Mateo have all been cut by WWE according to a report from Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer on his X account.

Kingston and Woods were under contract for several years, but they decided to leave the company based on being asked restructure their contracts to TKO deals according to the report. Kingston and Woods made their decision not to sign the new deals based on the money TKO was offering. After rejecting the deals, they were granted their release. Kingston and Woods both have a no-compete clause for 90 days according to the report.

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Loa and Mateo were part of the MFT faction led by Solo Sikoa. They last appeared on Smackdown on April 24, but neither man appeared on Smackdown last night. Kingston, Woods, Loa, and Mateo have all been moved to the alumni section on WWE’s website.