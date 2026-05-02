AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (5/2): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: SATURDAY, MAY 2, 2026

Where: PEORIA, ILL. AT PEORIA CIVIC CENTER

How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,451 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 12,036 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

“The Jet” Kevin Knight vs. Hook – TNT Championship match

Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay – TBS Championship match

“Jungle” Jack Perry vs. Mascara Dorada – AEW National Championship match

Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli & Pac) & The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors) vs. Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) & The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed)

Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson & Ace Austin) vs. Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia)

The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) to be in trios action

Skye Blue to be in action

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (4/25): Jericho & The Hurt Syndicate take on The Demand, Death Riders and Ospreay follow-up, Conglomeration vs. Callis Family for the trios titles, Perry vs. El Clon for the National title, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Chris Jericho filming scenes for Dexter: Resurrection