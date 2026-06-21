6/17 WWE EVOLVE TV RESULTS (6/17): Brooks Jensen vs. Elijah Holyfield, Chazz “Starboy” Hall vs. Tristan Angelos, Zena Sterling vs. Ayna Rune, Hendrix & Riggins vs. Moreno & Dar

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WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

JUNE 17, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Blake Howard

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Correspondent: Chuey Martinez

-The show opened with Evolve Foreman Timothy Thatcher sitting at his desk, which was cluttered with the usual junk (toolbox, hard hat, several pencils, wadded up paper, a flashlight, and a pair of vice grips attached to the phone receiver). He plugged the upcoming Succession III, along with tonight’s card. He was interrupted by Champ Choo, who signed her contract to defend her title against Nikkita Lyons. She said she had her eye on the match between Zena Sterling and Anya Rune tonight.

-KevOnStage, who is apparently some sort of celebrity, was shown entering the Performance Center.

(1) ELIJAH HOLYFIELD vs. BROOKS JENSEN

Holyfield shoved Jensen away after the initial lockup. Jensen took a swipe at Holyfield, then got put on his backside as a result. Jensen drove his knee into Holyfield’s midsection, but soon got rocked by some stiff left hands from the newcomer. Jensen used his experience to his advantage, sending Holyfield throat-first into the middle rope. He cinched in a rear chinlock, then threw some hands of his own. He started pie-facing Holyfield, which was not a good idea. Holyfield fired up and took it to Jensen, who yanked off the top turnbuckle pad when Holyfield tried to whip him out of the corner. Holyfield mounted the ropes to punch Jensen, who ducked under and tripped his opponent, who crashed headfirst into the exposed steel turnbuckle. Jensen rolled up Holyfield for the three-count.

WINNER: Brooks Jensen at 4:26.

(Miller’s Take: I really expected Holyfield to go over, being the shiny new toy with a last name that carries weight in the world of combat sports. WWE wisely avoided the temptation, instead giving the wily throwback Jensen the win. Holyfield looks like a star and has that highly recognizable last name, but it remains to be seen if he can parlay those assets into a successful pro wrestling career.)

-In the back, the camera crew was shown setting up for the face-to-face sit-down interview between Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke and Max Abrams as Chuey Martinez was giving last-minute instructions to Foreman Thatcher’s security.

-The Starboy made his ring entrance before they cut to a very brief plug for Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. [c]

(2) CHAZZ “STARBOY” HALL vs. TRISTAN ANGELS

Hall flipped, flopped, and flew out of every offensive attempt by Angels, who finally took control after a step-up kick to the side of Hall’s head as he was seated on the top turnbuckle. Mr. England roughed up the Starboy for a bit, dropping him with a hotshot and following that up with a big clothesline for a two-count. Angels settled into a rear chinlock to ground his opponent.

Hall came back to land a flying clothesline off the top rope, followed by a sliced break and standing twisting moonsault for a near fall. They took the fight to the outside as Hall landed a springboard moonsault to the floor. He rolled Angels back into the ring for a two-count. Angels executed an impressive suplex from the apron where he stood on the second rope to lift Hall off the canvas. Starboy missed a shooting star press off the top and got flattened when Angels lifted him into position for a powerbomb, then instead pitched him over to drop him flat on his face. Angels drove Hall face-first to the mat with his knee for the victory.

WINNER: Tristan Angels at 7:12.

(Miller’s Take: With an upcoming title challenge to Aaron Rourke, it’s no surprise that Angels picked up the W here. That being said, Hall is clearly a star on the rise with his unbelievable athleticism and infectious personality.)

-Chuey Martinez caught Angels for a post-match interview. Angels put himself over with a solid heel promo. [c]

-Zena Sterling cut a brief promo before heading to the ring.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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(3) ZENA STERLING vs. ANYA RUNE

Before the match, Rune cut a cartoonishly over-the-top promo. KevOnStage was shown watching from the VIP Lounge. Sterling changed her look a bit to stand out from the typical blonde wrestler stereotype. Rune looks like a PG version of Shotzi. With Sterling on the mat, Rune climbed to the top and yelled that she was going to fly, then slipped and banged her head on the turnbuckle as she tumbled to the mat. She quickly recovered to unload a barrage of offense on Sterling. She gingerly climbed to the rope one more time, then started to slip again, then stepped down to the second rope and slipped there. She climbed back to the top and started to slip again, then finally gave up and just climbed back down. Not sure what that was all about. She landed a cross body on Sterling, who got up and noticed the turnbuckle pad was still missing. She sidestepped a charging Rune, who hit the exposed steel sternum-first. Sterling performed a sloppy fireman’s carry slam for the win.

WINNER: Zena Sterling at 3:53.

(Miller’s Take: The top rope mishaps by Rune were obviously a work, but it was so obvious that it looked ridiculous. They’re trying to portray Rune as inept enough to continue to suffer beratement by Gianna Capri, but this just didn’t come across well.)

-Right on cue, Gianna Carpri came out to give Rune a hard time. Masyn Holiday and Layla Diggs came out to stand up for her and chased Capri away.

-Blake Howard interviewed Harlem Lewis in the gym. He said he was a week away from being cleared. He admitted to being afraid that WWE would be over for him. He said Braxton Cole made fun of him for having to mop floors to help support his mom and his brothers, and that’s why the Evolve Championship is so important to him, pointing out the success of former champions Jackson Drake, Kali Armstrong, and Kendal Grey. He said Cole is an obstacle to him winning the Evolve title, then going on to NXT, the main roster, and WrestleMania. He said he wanted Braxton Cole in a no DQ match. [c]

-Back from the break, Nikkita Lyons signed the contract to challenge Wendy Choo at Succession III. She and Sloane Jacobs made fun of Choo until KevOnStage walked into Thatcher’s office. Lyons told him it was such an honor for him to meet her. He told her to focus on beating Choo. Thatcher said he was going on a scouting trip in two weeks and asked KevOnStage to be a guest GM that week. He proposed Harlem Lewis vs. Braxton Cole in a no DQ match.

-Rosenberg and Howard ran down Succession III next week, including Rourke vs. Abrams, Choo vs. Lyons, and new arrivals.

(4) KAM HENDRIX & HARLEY RIGGINS vs. ROMEO MORENO & NOAM DAR

Big ovation for Noam Dar upon his entrance. Riggins started the match with Moreno by kicking him in the face. Moreno used his speed and agility to counter the strength of Riggins. Dar tagged in, as did Hendrix. Dar slipped free of Hendrix’s grasp and kicked him a few times. After the heel duo retreated to the floor, Moreno landed a springboard press to both of them on the floor. Hendrix and Riggins used nefarious tactics to work on Moreno’s leg before they cut to a brief commercial break. [c]

Back in the ring, Hendrix continued to punish Moreno’s knee. Riggins tagged in to bully Moreno some more, but Dar finally took the hot tag and schooled Hendrix and Riggins for a bit, but they soon reasserted control. Moreno hit a vicious missile dropkick on Hendrix, then got cut in half by a spear from Riggins. Harley dug under the ring for a trash can, but Tate Wilder ran out and grabbed it away from him. Back in the ring, Dar took the tag from Moreno. Riggins missed a spinning plancha off the top rope, then ate a back fist from Dar that resulted in a pinfall.

WINNERS: Romeo Moreno & Noam Dar at 8:59.

(Miller’s Take: Good, solid match with a surprise appearance by Evolve alumnus Tate Wilder. Hendrix and Riggins have meshed well as a cocky heel duo, stepping in for the injured Jax Presley. Dar and Moreno make a great team as well, and this match went off without a hitch.)

-After the match, Hendrix and Riggins glared at Wilder as he carried the trash can to the back with him.

-Chuey Martinez hosted a face-to-face interview with Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke and Max Abrams. Rourke talked about being part of the first ID class and what it means to him. Abrams was making faces the whole time Rourke was talking. Footage was shown of Abrams “accidentally” knocking the Evolve belt out of Rourke’s hands after he won it, along with Sean Legacy snubbing Abrams as he gave his farewell speech to Evolve.

Abrams said he remembered that and insinuated that Rourke, Cappuccino Jones, Marcus Mathers, and Sam Holloway were mere leftovers after The Vanity Project got called up to NXT. Abrams told Rourke his family knows deep down what he already knows, that he’s a joke. An infuriated Rourke stood up and threatened to “slap the goddamn taste out of your mouth.” Thatcher’s security dragged Rourke away, but not before Abrams got in a cheap shot as security was holding him back. The show went to test bars as it ended.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Pretty solid effort leading up to the third installment of Succession. I’m looking forward to Choo vs. Lyons, if for no other reason than to see if Jacobs will cause Lyons to somehow lose. I can see Lyons turning face and having a pretty decent run. Rourke vs. Abrams really heated up with that face-to-face. I’m surprised Rourke’s expletive made it past the censors, but I suppose Tubi is okay with it. Once again, Thatcher’s thugs showed blatant favoritism, which I’m sure will lead to an angle of some sort in the near future. Rosenberg and Howard noted that the two silhouettes representing the new talent debuting next week were of a male and a female, so we’ll just have to tune in next week to find out who they are. See you next week for Succession III!