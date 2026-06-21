FREE PODCAST 6/21 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Valley talk Raw happenings, Ambrose as champ, Battleground main event, Roster Split, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (6-21-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jim Valley to discuss the previous night’s Raw happenings including setting up the Battleground Triple Threat match, the upcoming roster split, Money in the Bank, and more with live callers questions and topics via email.

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