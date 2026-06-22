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VIP PODCAST 6/22 – Greg Parks Outloud! Analyzing the early appearances of some of NXT’s newest talent, including Mason Rook, Lizzy Rain, Keanu Carver, and more (22 min.)

June 22, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look at some of the recent debuts in NXT to fill spots taken by call-ups to the main roster. Greg gives his thoughts on who has stood out – positively and negatively – so far, who has impressed him the most, and comparisons that come to mind of other wrestlers.

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