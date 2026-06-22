WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, JUNE 22, 2026 – 2PM EST / 1PM CST

Where: LONDON, ENGLAND AT THE O2

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 13,428 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,695. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Bron Breakker & Austin Theory – World Tag Team Championship match

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Paige & Brie Bella – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match

Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page

King and Queen of the Ring finalists to speak

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (6/15): Tomachick’s alt-persective report and analysis of Sky vs. Raquel, Oba vs. Dom, Theory vs. Je’Von, Bloodline drama

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan hurt during a live event match