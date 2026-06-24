AEW Collision Ratings Report: Update on 2026 so far compared to 2025, plus comparisons of viewership between Collision and Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The June 13 episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 364,000 viewers, compared to 496,000 the prior week and the 360,000 the week before that, all episodes that aired in the usual Saturday timeslot. The current ten-week rolling average is 403,000, and includes some shows that aired on different nights. Additional viewers watch AEW Collision on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data.

One year ago, the June 11 episode drew 397,000 viewers (although there have been changes in how viewership is tabulated since last year). So viewership is down 33,000 in comparison.

Through 24 weeks this year, the average viewership is 405,000. Through 25 weeks last year, the average viewership was 397.000, so through 24 weeks, C0llision viewership is up about 8,000.

Dynamite has averaged 634,000 through the first 24 weeks of the year, so Dynamite averages 270,000 more viewers. Collision draws 57 percent of the viewership on average that Dynamite does.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

The key 18-49 demo rating for the June 13 episode was 0.04 and 59,000 viewers, down from 0.08 and 110,000 the week before.

The yearly average is 0.06 through 25 weeks. Through 25 weeks last year, the average was 0.011.

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…