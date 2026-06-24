FREE PODCAST 6/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Destination Impact with Zac & JB: Official TNA Slammiversary preview, news of recent TNA backstage shakeup, departures, and possible signings (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the second installment of Destination Impact, Zac Clarke and Jerud Buhagiar run down the TNA Slammiversary card as it stands with one episode of Impact before the PPV. The duo also take a look at the recent creative shakeup, potential new influences in the booking, and new on-screen faces, plus a VIP Aftershow where Zac and JB discuss the pros and cons of a weekly Injury Report, as well as some hopes for the Knockouts Division.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com