SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined for the first time by the man behind the highly acclaimed Music of the Mat podcast, the great Andrew Rich! He’s known to many as “The Computer” for his ability to pull out all kinds of facts and tidbits of knowledge at the drop of a hat, and those qualities are here in abundance as Andrew and Alan discuss four fantastic New Japan matches from the past few years that will fill the void of the cerulean mat in your life during these trying times. We have a spirited Young Lion performance, a NEVER title epic, the Bullet Club at their peak, and a G1 masterpiece which served as a great reminder of just why we all loved Shinsuke Nakamura so much! This show was so much fun to record, and we hope you enjoy it.

